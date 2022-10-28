Omnibus case laws throw caution for presuming taxability exempted under GST

As a rule of thumb, most of the activities of a non-profit entity are generally exempted under GST in India. However, there may be some activities that can attract GST lens. Making a blanket presumption that such entities are completely exempted from GST should be avoided and extra care should be taken while involving in any revenue-generating transactions since similar transactions are undertaken by profit-making entities nowadays as well.

There are two such recent AAR rulings which brought our attention to the taxability of revenue-generating transactions carried out by non-profit entities and thus, makes the determination of taxability on goods and services under GST and calculation of GST much more complex.

Temple Service Case - Karnataka AAR Ruling

In this first case, the Karnataka Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) clarified to the applicant, M/s Shri Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority, registered as a religious and charitable institution, that although the sale of prasadam by temples might be exempted under GST, goods other than prasadam and services including seva services, renting out accommodations or other commercial places would be liable to tax if they meet specific conditions and would attract the appropriate rate of taxes. Such goods and services could be sold either by the institution itself or by selling off the rights to provide such goods and services and in lieu of such rights collect the money. Here's an overview of the applicability, but not limited to: