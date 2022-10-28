Over 500 e-offices launched by CBIC

In a move that will advocate automation, digitisation and facilitate faceless, contactless, paperless indirect tax administration, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has launched an ‘e-Office’ facility at more than 500 GST and customs offices.

The e-Office system will significantly change internal office procedures by reducing manual movement and paperwork. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the e-Office facility is expected to help with filing related tasks like receiving and marking dak, operating a file, getting the draft letter ready, its clearance and signature and dispatch of the inked letter. This e-Office facility will be used by over 50,000 officers and staff, making the CBIC one of the largest government departments to automate its internal office procedures.