Over 500 e-offices launched by CBIC

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 21, 2020

In a move that will advocate automation, digitisation and facilitate faceless, contactless, paperless indirect tax administration, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has launched an ‘e-Office’ facility at more than 500 GST and customs offices.

The e-Office system will significantly change internal office procedures by reducing manual movement and paperwork. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the e-Office facility is expected to help with filing related tasks like receiving and marking dak, operating a file, getting the draft letter ready, its clearance and signature and dispatch of the inked letter. This e-Office facility will be used by over 50,000 officers and staff, making the CBIC one of the largest government departments to automate its internal office procedures. 

GST GST News and Announcement
