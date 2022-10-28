Relief for taxpayers as GST annual return and e-way Bill validity extended

The Finance Ministry has once again extended the deadline for filing the GST annual return for FY 2018-19 from June 30 to September 30, 2020, in a move to provide relief to taxpayers. The Centre is also facilitating filing of NIL returns via SMS.

In another move that will help with the lakhs of consignments stuck on Indian National Highways since March 25 this year, the validity of e-way bills generated on or before March 24 and will be expiring between March 20thand April 15 has been extended to May 31, 2020.

The Central Board for Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) has also announced that registered persons will be allowed to furnish GSTR3B from April 21 to June 30 via electronic verification code under provisions of the Companies Act of 2013.

Finally, corporate debtors under provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code shall be liable to take a new registration in each State or Union Territory where they were registered previously within 30days of the appointment of the IRP or by June 30, whichever is later.