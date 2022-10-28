Samsonite denied the benefit of GST reduction to consumers

Samsonite denied the benefit of GST reduction to consumers

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 3, 2020

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority in India has held that Samsonite has denied the benefit of the reduction in Goods and Services Tax to its customers. This is in contravention of Section 171 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. An applicant had filed an application before the Standing Committee on Anti-profiteering alleging that a product supplied by Samsonite viz. the American Tourister Sky Tracer HL Blue 68cm hard trolley was sold to the applicant without reducing the GST rate from 28% to 18% as directed by the GST network. The maximum retail price (MRP) of the product remains unchanged even after a directive from the GST network to reduce the GST rate. The benefit of the reduced rate was not passed on to the consumer in this regard. Samsonite is now liable to a penalty under the provisions of Section 171 of the CGST Act.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.