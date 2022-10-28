Taxpayers demand a refund on late fees after Centre announces waiver

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 21, 2020

At the 40th GST Council Meet, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a waiver of the late fees on delayed payments of the Goods and Services Tax. This announcement has led to quite a degree of disgruntlement among taxpayers who have recently paid off their delayed dues along with hefty penalties and late fees. This waiver has been announced with the condition that such returns must be filed between July 1 and September 30, 2020. Taxpayers are now demanding a refund on late fees and penalties that were paid while filing GSTR3B. Several trade associations across India are also protesting the waiver of late fees and the capping at ₹500. 

APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
