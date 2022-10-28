No GST on membership or admission fee

No GST on membership or admission fee

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 12, 2020

The Maharashtra bench of the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling has held that membership fee or admission fee to a club does not fall under the supply of services and as such should not attract GST. The applicant, a wing of the popular Rotary Club in Mumbai city, sought an advance ruling to clarify if the amount collected as membership or admission fee would be liable to tax. In their submission of the appeal, the applicant had stated that the amount collected as membership or admission fee was utilised to cover administrative expenses of the club and was not a charge for any specific benefits to its members. In a similar case, the West Bengal bench of the AAR had ruled that such amounts would be liable to GST once again throwing light on the issue of contradictory AAR rulings across various states.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.