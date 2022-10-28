CA, CMA Coaching Institutes are not exempted from GST

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Sep 29, 2020

The Andhra Pradesh bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling has held that Supply of services of education to students for obtaining qualifications of CA and ICWA exams are not exempted services and hence will attract GST. The applicant, a leading educational institution providing coaching to students for Chartered Accountancy certificate, Cost and Works Accountancy Certificate and Intermediate Certificate sought an advance ruling on the issue whether the services of supply of service of education as per the curriculum prescribed by the statutory authorities to the students for obtaining qualifications of CA-Foundation, CA-Inter, CA-Final, CMA (ICWA) Foundation, CMA-Inter, CMA-Final and Intermediate. The AAR ruled that supply of services of education to students for obtaining qualifications of CA Exams is not exempted services under Entry no.66 of Notification No.12/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated June 28, 2017, as amended by Notification No.2/2018-Central Tax (Rate) dated January 25, 2018.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
India
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.