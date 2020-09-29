CBIC enables Filing Form GSTR-4 Annual Return by Composition Taxpayers on GST Portal

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Sep 29, 2020

The Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has enabled the Filing Form GSTR-4 Annual Return by Composition Taxpayers on the GST Portal and this return will be required to be filed by composition taxpayers by the 30th of August 2020 for FY19-20. 

GSTR4 is an annual return that needs to be filed by taxpayers who have opted for the composition scheme under the Goods and Services Tax. The CBIC has also issued a notification that a nil return can be filed by composition taxpayers. However, a nil return can only be filed if the composition taxpayer does not have any outward supplies, has not received any goods or supply of services during the financial year, has no other liability to report and has filed Nil CMP-08 form. 

At present, filing of GSTR4 has been made available on the online portal but there is no provision for revising the returns, so taxpayers need to exercise caution while filing GSTR4. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
India
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.