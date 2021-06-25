Delhi and Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) who had rolled out the first phase of "faceless assessment" scheme for imported goods in Bengaluru and Chennai, will launch the same scheme in Mumbai and Delhi. The first phase of faceless assessment which was started at Bengaluru and Chennai faced some technical and administrative issues which have now been resolved. This first phase has also resulted in faster and smoother clearance of goods. The CBIC has decided to extend the scheme to Mumbai and Delhi zones in this regard.

Faceless assessment enables the assessing officer to assess a Bill of Entry pertaining to imports made at a different Customs station, whenever such a Bill of Entry has been assigned in the Customs automated system. In the first phase, import of items under Chapters 84 and 85 of the Customs Tariff Act viz. items related to machinery and electrical equipment were covered.

In the second phase, items under Chapters 89 to 92 and 50 to 71 will also be covered. Chapters 89 to 92 related to ships, boats, musical instruments, clocks and watches, and photographic, cinematographic, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof are also expected to be covered. Finally, Chapter 50-71 includes textile items, carpet, footwear, headgear, umbrella, ceramic products, glass items and pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, imitation jewellery, among others. Mumbai Customs will also undertake faceless assessment of items covered under Chapter 29 viz. organic chemicals.