Exporters face GST refund issues as invoicing matching is made mandatory

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Oct 19, 2020

While the Covid-19 pandemic is already causing operational issues, exporters have been reporting an additional cash crunch due to issues in processing GST refunds. In a recent circular, the Centre notified exporters that ITC refunds would not be processed unless the invoice was matched with the one provided by the vendor. Since the Centre has waived off the late fees for uploading certain return forms and other documents for companies and suppliers, exporters are now unable to match invoices that are yet to be uploaded leading to serious delays in the issue of refunds. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC COVID-19 Compliance GST GST
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.