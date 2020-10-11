GST and ICEGATE portal integration will save compliance costs for mobile handset makers

The integration of the GST portal and Customs portal is likely to save custom compliance costs for manufacturers of mobile handsets. The India Cellular and Electronic Association welcomed the integration stating that this move will cut down on compliance costs and boost ease of business for the mobile handset manufacturing industry. Presently, in a bid to give taxpayers an understanding of the integration, data has been uploaded for bills of entry issued by special economic zones up till August 6th 2020. The integration of the GST and Customs portal will mean that IGST on imports will be auto populated in GSTR2A, saving the industry large amounts in manual data entry costs. 

India
