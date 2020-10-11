GSTR9 filing to become more convenient with new functionality on GST portal

In a move that will make filing of GSTR9 convenient and easy, the Goods and Services Tax Network has enabled a facility for taxpayers to view an invoice wise break up of eligible input tax credit. This facility was not available earlier and the GST system used to compute eligible ITC based on the suppliers' sales return furnished in GSTR1. In a statement, the GSTN said that this initiative has been implemented with the agenda to bring the entire computation to taxpayers by way of showing each invoice filed by the suppliers and showing eligibility against each tax invoice. This functionality will allow taxpayers to know the exact input tax credit break up against each invoice which in turn will allow for better and convenient furnishing of GSTR9. 

To access this system, taxpayers can login to the GST portal and navigate to a new functionality called download table 8A details. The break up of input tax credit will be available for tax invoices from FY2018-19. 

India
