Three reasons why every Indian seller should opt for IOSS while selling low-value shipments to the EU

The recent VAT reform brought about a change in the eligibility of VAT on goods and shipments received in the EU. Now all shipments below €150 will be eligible for payment of VAT. Those above €150 would attract duties, depending on other factors like country of origin. The non-EU sellers have the choice of opting for the IOSS (Import one-stop-shop) option introduced by the EU for shipments below €150. IOSS is simply a reporting model or an electronic portal that the non-EU sellers can use to report and pay VAT. For those who do not wish to opt for IOSS, it is not mandatory. A seller can still trade with the traditional DAP and DDP models. However, selling under the IOSS scheme is beneficial and here is why.

When can the IOSS model be used?

-When goods are dispatched or sold from outside of Europe at the time of sale.

-When the total shipment value does not exceed €150.

Indian sellers willing to sell low-value shipments to the EU require the help of an IOSS intermediary, like Avalara, to get registered under the scheme. The intermediary shares the responsibility of reporting and payment, along with the seller. If you are looking for ways of getting started with the IOSS scheme we can help you.

