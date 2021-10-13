How to be Diwali ready with a fool-proof compliance strategy

The festive season in India will commence in a month.

We are now entering the golden period of sales. A buying frenzy is approaching, and if businesses want to make profits, they must get their ducks in a row.

One of the most important ducks, in this context, is streamlining a business's tax operations. Here's how your business can be Diwali-ready with a fool-proof tax compliance strategy.

Let's start on home ground. Most Indian businesses expect to cash in on a large number of profits during the Indian festive season.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, businesses witnessed a whopping 88% customer growth from 2019. This growth was driven by 40 million shoppers, most of whom belonged to tier-2 cities. The massive demand for shopping from tier 2 cities was because of millions of people who had moved back home while adjusting to the Coronavirus pandemic. So, this year can be a fresh start for businesses that weren't prepared to handle the massive shift in the supply chain and faced disruptions back then.

India has been making considerable strides in the evolution of its Goods and Services taxation system. In the last few years, the government has been encouraging the digitization of tax operations. They have introduced tax services like e-way billing, e-filing, and e-invoicing. Your business will need to incorporate all of these functions in its tax operations in real-time.

Picture this. Your business has just announced a new sale - you are now offering products at lucrative discounts, and customers are making a beeline to purchase said products. On the backend, your team will need to ensure that the applicable discount is applied, the tax is calculated accordingly, and the details are reflected on shipping manifests as well as tax invoices. While this might sound easy enough to do, imagine carrying out these tasks for a million or more orders. Wouldn't you agree that the scope of error is considerably higher?

Apart from tax functions, your business also needs to ensure all the compliance requirements. This means tasks including filing returns, keeping a record of all documentation for audit purposes, and claiming input tax credit are streamlined. Again, you need to ensure that tax operations do not disrupt your business's operations.

That is precisely why your business needs to integrate technology solutions that will offer end-to-end tax automation.

By choosing the right e-invoicing and e-way billing solutions, your business will also be able to speed up and streamline the return filing process. This will be possible as details of tax invoices and shipping manifests will be pre-populated in GST return forms when filing tax returns.