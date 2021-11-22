Most effective ways for Indian sellers to make the best of Black Friday sales

How can your tax compliance strategy affect your customer experience?

If you are exporting and have customers from all over the world, tax compliance can affect your customer service, satisfaction and experience a great deal. Not so much if you are selling locally. But every business selling out of India should prioritise its tax compliance strategy over anything else. If you do not have a tax compliance strategy in place, tax troubles will come to you at the eleventh hour and solving them would cost your business a lot more.

Many times sellers face ambiguity due to a lack of knowledge regarding tax laws from other jurisdictions. This leads to poor or incorrect estimation of taxes and, in turn, incorrect estimation of landed costs, which further affects the price. Customers usually don’t make changes in prices happily. Hidden costs, additional charges and suddenly charged dues cause confusion and mistrust amongst the customers, and they remember the purchase as a bad one or abandon the cart. It is a very commonly noticed problem that many sellers face while selling across international borders.

Although these problems seem intimidating, one can solve them with the help of a strong tax compliance plan. You should consider having a robust tax compliance strategy.

Another way of ensuring accurate and timely tax payment and compliance is by adopting digital transformation with automation. Softwares like AvaTax help simplify and speed up the process and help you identify, pay correct taxes, and be audit-ready. Since they use the power of technology, what otherwise would have taken away hours of work on your behalf is done by computers within minutes. Many organisations are leveraging their game with the use of tax automation as it is cost-friendly and time-efficient.

