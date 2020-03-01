CHALLENGE:

Collecting the right documentation and applying tax exemptions can be challenging, especially with online sales or drop shipping.



If tax is charged when it shouldn’t be, customers have to chase down credits and rebills, which takes up time for accounting departments. Plus, missing or invalid certificates put you at risk for being out of compliance.

SOLUTION:

With Avalara, you collect exemption certificates as part of the transaction process, then automatically exempt tax on future sales when a valid certificate is on file, so your customers are charged appropriately. You’ll also get alerts when documents are expiring, so you can request new certificates.



“The number one benefit is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we’re doing things the right way.”

—Joe Rossmeissl, Controller

Read the Pacon story