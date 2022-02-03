Levy of Krishi Kalyan Cess (KKC) on service tax

This cess is in addition to Swacch Bharat Cess and will be applicable w.e.f 1st June 2016 @ 0.5% on all taxable services, thereby increasing the effective rate of service tax from 14.50% at present to 15.00%.KKC has been levied for the purpose of financing and promoting initiatives to improve agriculture. This cess would be over and above the present 14.50% Service tax rate. Hence, it needs to be charged separately in the invoice, and needs to be accounted separately and should be paid separately under separate accounting head “ 00441510 ”.

KKC along with Service tax shall be paid on services under Reverse Charge Mechanism as KKC is applicable on all taxable services. In case of reverse charge on services, where services have been received prior to 01.06.2016 but consideration paid post 01.06.2016, point of taxation as per Rule 7 of Point of Taxation Rules, would be the date on which consideration is paid to the service provider. Hence, KKC would also be required to be paid in such cases. However, when services are received from "associated enterprises", located outside India, the point of taxation shall be the date of debit in the books of account of the person receiving the service or date of making the payment whichever is earlier.



A provider of output service shall be allowed to avail CENVAT credit of the KKC on taxable services, but the utilization of the same is restricted only towards payment of KKC on output taxable services. Cenvat credit of any other duties /cesses shall not be utilized for payment of KKC.

It is our interpretation that credit of KKC levied on input services (whether under direct payment to service provider / payment made under reverse charge) that are used in the manufacturing of goods will not be available.

Therefore where an assesse is both manufacturer and provider of output services, credit will be available only for those input services which are used for providing output services.

Such assesses will have to make a proper identification of KKC levied on input services which are used for providing output services and KKC levied on input services which are used in manufacturing goods.

This article is contributed by CA Mukund Abhyankar (mbabhyankar@gmail.com).