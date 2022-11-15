Mandatory e-invoicing, GST on food grains, exemption in GST for couples looking to adopt children: GST News In A Minute

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Nov 15, 2019

The possibility of mandatory e-invoicing to an exemption in GST for couples looking to adopt children. Here’s what happened around #GSTThisWeek. 

Food grains may be brought under GST
Foodgrains that earlier attracted the Value Added Tax could now be brought under the GST purview. A committee on revenue augmentation is exploring the feasibility of imposing GST on food grains on the basis of reverse charge mechanism. This move might allow registered entities to pay GST on behalf of unregistered players. 

Couples looking to adopt might not have to pay GST on adoption process 
Prospective parents looking to adopt a child will be exempted from paying GST on the adoption processing fee of Rs. 40,000. An AAR ruling announced that children were not goods and as such a GST charge should not be applicable to adoption. 

E-invoicing could become mandatory in the future 
The Goods and Service Tax Network CEO, Prakash Kumar stated that while e-invoicing will be initiated as a voluntary requirement, it might be legally mandated in the future.  

