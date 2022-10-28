GSTN Helpdesk handles over 56,000 taxpayer issues in one month of lockdown

The help desk that was established by the Goods and Services Tax Network has stated that it handled over 56,000 taxpayer issues in one month since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. The highest number of tickets handled in a day was 2,766, and the highest number of calls handled was 1,776. While the help desk averages close to 8,000 calls on a daily basis, around 65% of the help desk staff is currently working from home but continues to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm in all 12 languages.