New GST Returns might be shelved. Turnover for E-Invoicing increased.

New GST Returns might be shelved. Turnover for E-Invoicing increased.

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 27, 2020

The Principal Commissioner for GST Policy at the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs, Yogendra Garg has recently hinted in a webinar that the Centre might shelve the implementation of the New GST returns that were earlier supposed to be rolled out in April 2020 but were later rescheduled for an October 2020 launch. Instead, the Centre plans to launch an advanced version of the existing returns with a phased implementation from October 2020 to January 2021.

The GST Network is working on modifying and improving the current returns and will soon announce an advanced version of the existing system. The principal commissioner for GST policy at CBIC has hinted that the following modifications have been planned in the advanced version, and might be implemented starting October 2020. 

  • GSTR 2B - auto-drafted Input Tax Credit (ITC) statement to guide on the ITC to be availed or reversed (similar to earlier envisaged GSTR 2)
  • A better detailed GSTR 1
  • GSTR 3B to be auto-populated based on the data furnished in GSTR-1 (similar to earlier envisaged GSTR 3)
  • GSTR 2A to populate return filing status of both GSTR 1 and 3B;
  • Linking of GSTR 1 and GSTR 2A with GSTR 3B
  • A matching tool for comparison of GSTR 2A with the purchase register
  • A communication channel between the supplier and the recipient
  • Improved comparison table for tax liability and ITC

While the New Returns System might be shelved, the implementation of eInvoicing remains on schedule and is expected to roll out in October 2020. However, the mechanism which is currently limited to companies with an annual turnover of ₹100 crores,  might be initially made applicable only to businesses having an annual turnover of more than INR 500 crore for all B2B Supplies.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.