What's next for GSTN?

While the GST new returns system might have been shelved after being deferred twice in this year, the Centre has announced a modified version of the existing returns system that is likely to be launched starting September 2020. But that's not the only changes that can be expected for the Goods and Services Tax in the near future

After several expert recommendations, the Goods and Services tax network decided to scrap the new GST returns system and work on ironing out complications in the existing GSTR1 and GSTR3 forms.

Experts and industry bodies have made several other recommendations to the Goods and Services Tax Network and one can say that a number of new changes can be expected under the GST framework.