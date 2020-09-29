What's next for GSTN?
While the GST new returns system might have been shelved after being deferred twice in this year, the Centre has announced a modified version of the existing returns system that is likely to be launched starting September 2020. But that's not the only changes that can be expected for the Goods and Services Tax in the near future
After several expert recommendations, the Goods and Services tax network decided to scrap the new GST returns system and work on ironing out complications in the existing GSTR1 and GSTR3 forms.
Experts and industry bodies have made several other recommendations to the Goods and Services Tax Network and one can say that a number of new changes can be expected under the GST framework.
GST portal capacity
The web portal hosted by the Goods and Services Tax is used by taxpayers to file their returns and claim their refunds. While this portal is currently at capacity and often faces technical challenges mostly because of working past its capacity, this portal is soon to get an upgrade and will be able to handle at least 3 lakh taxpayer returns at once.
New facilities for taxpayers on the GST portal
From introducing an invoice matching tool on the GST portal to establishing a communication mechanism between vendors and suppliers, there are a number of suggestions recommended for improving taxpayer experience on the GST portal.
Improvements to taxpayer dashboard
The GSTN has been recommended to show registration and refund status on the taxpayer dashboard. There have also been recommendations to create an invoice/customer/vendor master on the dashboard to facilitate ease of data access.
Changes to return forms
- A number of recommendations have been made to the GSTN especially with reference to the tax return forms. These include -
- Additional columns in GSTR2A to include date of filing of GSTR1 and the vendor's GSTR3B and also date of amendments, if any.
- Linking of GSTR2A and the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) to GSTR3B for auto flow of Input Tax Credit.
- Auto calculation of liability in GSTR3B based on details provided in GSTR1.
- Delinking of original invoice details with credit or debit notes so that taxpayers don't need to report original invoice details while filing GSTR1 and GSTR6.
Link to ICEGATE
Experts have recommended that the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway share data with the GST portal in a bid to directly display the amount of IGST paid while importing or exporting goods.
These measures are likely to speed up the return filing and claims process. It is also expected to ease up compliance for businesses, especially MSMEs.
