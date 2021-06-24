Centre announces GST relief measures amid second COVID-19 wave

As taxpayers struggle with running their businesses, the Centre has announced several relief measures

Interest rates have been reduced from 18% to 9% for enterprises falling under a specific threshold and for taxpayers who have opted for the Composition Scheme under GST

The late fee has been waived off for a period of 15 days for filing of GSTR3B

CGST rules have been amended to relax the claiming of input credit tax

Article

India is struggling with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. This means businesses that haven’t quite recovered from the first wave will be facing even more financial concerns this year. To offer some financial relief to taxpayers, the Centre announced some relief measures earlier this month. This article highlights all the measures announced by the Centre.

The interest rate on late payment of taxes reduced for specific categories of taxpayers

The rate of interest applicable on late payment has been reduced for specific categories of taxpayers. These taxpayers are -