Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing: FAQs

What is the generation of dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing?

Similar to B2B eInvoicing, taxpayers are required to generate a QR code on their B2C eInvoices. However, unlike the static QR codes on B2B eInvoices, the ones of B2C eInvoices will be dynamic. This is because the B2C QR codes will have a payment reference link attached to it. At the moment, the generating and printing of B2C QR codes has been deferred until June 30th, 2021.



Is there an eligibility criteria for generation of dynamic Qr code for B2C transactions?

Yes. A dynamic QR code is mandatory for B2C invoices raised by a business whose aggregate annual turnover is above ₹500 Cr from FY 2017-18.

Is the generation of dynamic QR code for B2C transactions mandatory under eInvoicing?

At present, dynamic QR code generation and printing under B2C eInvoicing is yet to be implemented. Dynamic QR code generation and printing is a mandatory requirement under B2C eInvoicing once the mechanism is implemented. At the moment, the generation and printing of the dynamic QR code has been deferred until the end of June 2021.

For how long is generating and printing of dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing deferred?

As per a circular issued by the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs, the generation and printing of QR code under B2C eInvoicing has been deferred till July 1st, 2021.

Why is payment link introduced in B2C QR code?

Since B2C eInvoicing is a business to customer transaction, a secure payment link will allow customers to make payments digitally - this will not only encourage digital and secure payments but also keep a more efficient record of transactions considerably reducing attempts at tax fraud.

What details must be present on the dynamic QR code?

Every QR code under B2C eInvoicing must contain the following details -

GSTIN of the supplier

GSTIN of the recipient

Invoice number shared by the supplier

Date of generation of invoice

Invoice value

Number of line items

HSN Code of the main item

Unique Invoice Reference Number/Hash

Payment link

eSignature

What is different between B2B And B2C QR codes?

Unlike the static QR codes in B2B eInvoices, B2C eInvoices are required to feature a dynamic QR code with a payment reference link. This link will direct the customer to a secure payment portal for making a digital payment via UPI.

Is B2C QR code generation mandatory for all? Are there any exemptions?

Certain categories of organisations are exempted from B2C QR code generation. They include -

Insurance companies

Banking and finance companies

Non banking financial companies

Goods transport agencies

Passenger ticket transactions by transport companies

Movie tickets by multiplexes.