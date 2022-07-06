Global Tax Automation: Need of the hour

Many businesses face substantial hurdles when it comes to export and import tax compliance. Managing constantly changing trade regulations from authorities all over the world is a difficult task. Big firms and companies are now prioritizing the development of a tax function model that enables the flexible and effective delivery of tax compliance across various locations. Besides all this, it also offers real-time tax rates and rules, configurable tools, and support for e-filing.

Ecommerce is evolving, and mobile commerce and personalization are two of the most crucial trends for online retailers today. Even amid a pandemic, India's internet and e-commerce sectors have become one of the country's fastest-growing sectors. Online shopping has exploded into a thriving new market. Even reputed retail firms with well-established stores now have e-commerce portals to keep customers from going elsewhere.

If you have a catalog of products that you want to trade globally, you should consider developing an effective trade compliance plan. Commodities intended for cross-border transactions must be evaluated, along with all trade regulations.

When it comes to cross-border sales, global tax compliance is often overlooked. Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly looking for global market opportunities, but they do not have enough resources to deal with trade compliance.

Let us gain some understanding of global compliance and see how investing in robust compliance management can pay dividends to SMEs