Sales tax automation within your ERP

But even the most robust ERP systems don’t always include an automated sales tax option, leaving back-office staff to manage the host of sales tax rate, rule, boundary, and taxability regulations manually .

Best-in-class companies understand that an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system results in greater efficiencies throughout an organization. The centralization and automation of core functions means an easier way to monitor all aspects of the supply chain and lays a strong framework for compliance with an array of regulations.

Are you still looking up rates on tax rate tables?

Without an automated solution, calculating sales tax within an ERP requires manually entering the city, county, and state where your company is required to collect sales tax, as well as tracking rate, rules, and boundaries changes as they happen. Additionally, address validation is limited to ZIP codes and can result in collecting the wrong sales tax and remitting it to the wrong jurisdiction.

Handling sales and use tax compliance manually expends time, energy, and money on non-revenue generating activities and simultaneously exposes your business to unnecessary financial risk from an audit. This undermines the very efficiencies an ERP is intended to create.

To better illustrate the difference between manual and automated processes, the following chart compares the functionality of manual tax tables to an integrated solution within the ERP that handles sales tax automatically.