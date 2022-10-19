Avalara integrates with Stripe to Help Web and Mobile Businesses Stay Compliant with Sales Tax

Stripe merchants now have access to Avalara’s cloud-based sales tax calculation, returns and remittance services

July 07, 2015 – Bainbridge Island, WA – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced an integration with Stripe to provide calculation and compliance services to companies using Stripe, a payment platform for web and mobile merchants. Avalara’s cloud-based solutions are now fully integrated with Stripe’s subscription billing service, as well as the Stripe API. This allows Stripe merchants to automatically calculate the sales tax owed on every transaction, and automate the process for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance.

We’re thrilled to see Avalara integrate such a useful tool on top of the Stripe platform,” said Cristina Cordova, Head of Business Development. “Merchants who use Stripe can integrate in minutes, unlocking a service to help minimize the complexity and tedious work of calculating and reporting on taxes across multiple jurisdictions."

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point of sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara said, “Avalara has a passion for helping small businesses grow and thrive, and today’s announcement is a nice win for Stripe merchants dealing with the complexities of sales tax management and compliance. Avalara’s integration with Stripe allows business owners to focus on their primary expertise and on business-building activities rather than time-intensive and compulsory reporting tasks.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com