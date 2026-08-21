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Customer Story

Arlen Ness Motorcycles leans into sales tax automation

Avalara allows iconic customiser to reduce compliance risks and costs

Results

Cost savings

Integrated systems

Improved processes

Tax expertise

Company overview

Starting out of his garage in the 1960s with money he earned as a semi-professional bowler, Arlen Ness bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Armed with only a spray gun and a dream, he created his first chopper. That chopper launched a customising career that, in turn, helped launch an entire industry. Today, Arlen Ness Motorcycles is an international brand sold on every continent in the world.

Tax challenges

John Kallas, who's a keen motorcyclist himself, came out of retirement to become the chief financial officer for Arlen Ness Motorcycles. “At the time, the company was trying to do sales tax on its own,” he says. “We filed manually and managed all the different counties and cities, updating the tables in our ERP as the various jurisdictions would update their tax tables.”

 

John felt that the manual approach, aside from being inefficient, was just too risky. “Then came the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision, and that changed everything for us,” he recalls. Arlen Ness Motorcycles is based in California but was registered in South Dakota and Florida because “those are two big states that have large motorcycle rallies,” he explains. “That tax scenario got too overwhelming.”

 

Adding to the complexity, about 70% of the company’s business is sales tax exempt — and again, the process for managing exemption certificates was entirely manual. “We called it the binder approach,” John laughs. “Nobody had the time to go through binders that were three, four inches thick and went back years and years. A lot of times, we had to pick up the sales tax amount if we did the calculation wrong or the customer was no longer exempt. We were spending thousands of dollars of our own money to cover that sales tax exposure.”

Why Avalara?

Not long after the Supreme Court handed down the Wayfair decision in June 2018, John attended an Avalara webinar covering its impact. “That scared us enough to look for an automated solution,” he says.

 

“We looked for a product that would be compatible with Shopify and compatible with Sage 100,” John adds. “That’s one of the main reasons why we went with Avalara AvaTax. And then we started doing our due diligence on the product and learned about Avalara CertCapture for exemption certificates. We signed up for that too.”

Integration

After sorting out some data hygiene issues, John reports that the integration with Shopify Plus and Sage 100 went smoothly. “We stayed back late one evening with an implementation specialist who logged into our system and helped us with the initial settings in our ERP environment,” he explains. “After that, it felt seamless.”

"We're reducing our compliance risk at very little cost. If we tried to do this all manually, it'd be too overwhelming for us to understand all the nuances of every state.”

  • — John Kallas
  • CFO

 

Results

While Arlen Ness Motorcycles is one of the most recognised brands in the world, its staff runs very lean. The old manual approach wouldn't have scaled to the company’s current nexus footprint of 14 states and growing. “Even as we’ve grown, we’ve been able to reduce hundreds of hours that were devoted to sales tax processing,” says John.

 

John also credits sales tax automation with helping accelerate that growth while lowering registration costs. “Avalara is an SST-certified provider, and that made a big difference to us,” he says. “We’re in 15 states now, and 10 of them are SST states, so we’re reducing our compliance risk at very little cost. If we tried to do this manually, it'd be too overwhelming for us to understand all the nuances of every state.”

 

Keeping risk exposure in check is another chief priority for John as the company grows. “Avalara’s ability to help us be proactive is a big plus,” he says. “I can go straight to that dashboard and see whether a particular state’s colour-code has a warning that we’re approaching a nexus threshold. Many of the states have now changed their laws and put the burden on individual staff members, not only on officers of the company, to correctly lodge taxes. It’s good to be able to sleep at night and not have to worry about the risk profile for individuals or the company as a whole.”

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