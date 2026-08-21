Based in Denver, Colorado, Xero sells most of its products online, and has done so since the company's founding.

“In the early days, we only had to collect sales tax in Colorado, so lodging was effortless,” Steven recalls. “We were doing it manually for a while, and then as the various laws changed and we continued to get bigger, that became untenable.”

“We tried a couple of Avalara competitors because they were cheaper — and that experience was miserable,” he laughs. “Their products were problematic and they were way too slow to fix them. It caused us a lot of hassle on the customer service side and on the accounting side.”

Eventually Steven reached his limit. He decided to give Avalara a go.