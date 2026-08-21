“The integration with WooCommerce was great,” Steven reports. “It took less than a week to get up and running and has really been squeaky clean. And that is an unusual experience.”
Steven values the fact that sales tax calculation, collection, lodging, and remittance are no longer on his radar. “It hasn’t been something that we've had to think about,” he says, “and adding states is pretty effortless. We get everything we need from the state and we input the information with Avalara and we're done.”
As a busy CEO at a fast-growing company, Steven especially appreciates the burden that Avalara’s solution lifts from his team.
“We launch anywhere between eight and twelve new products a year and we’re expanding internationally, so everyone in the accounting team is already working as hard as they can just managing our growth and all the things that entails,” he explains. “Avalara is one of the very few pieces of our tech stack we don’t even have to think about.”
“Out of sight, out of mind is a good thing,” Steven concludes.