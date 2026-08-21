Acuity is on a mission to make e-commerce businesses better, specialising in outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services built for the e-commerce entrepreneur. To strengthen its commitment to e-commerce sellers, Acuity merged with the leaders of e-commerce accounting, Catching Clouds, in 2021.

As part of Acuity’s outsourced e-commerce services, it handles paying bills, time and expense reporting, accounts receivable management, depreciation, reconciliation, and other accounting functions.

Over the past 20 years, Acuity has become the trusted financial backbone for over 2,000 entrepreneurs. With a team of dedicated experts, it empowers you to scale your business efficiently, make more informed business decisions, and free up valuable hours in your week.