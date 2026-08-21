Before the move into e-commerce, Ag Solutions Group was already running its business on CDK IntelliDealerTM, an integrated dealer management system. “It’s our everything,” Stefanie says. “It’s the brains of the business. Every other program that runs, from inventory to financials, integrates in some way with CDK.”

When AG Solutions Group started selling goods online, Stefanie brought in the ecommerce platform BigCommerce. When Stefanie later decided to automate sales tax for online transactions, BigCommerce recommended a few companies to consider. “Integration was important to us,” she explains. “We didn’t talk to anyone who didn’t integrate. We looked into two or three options and chose Avalara.”

“That initial integration was pretty easy,” Stefanie remembers. “BigCommerce works with Avalara, so there wasn’t a whole lot to do other than log in and enter an account number and key code. We need that integration with BigCommerce for the system to charge our customers appropriately.”

The company subsequently integrated Avalara with CDK IntelliDealer to automate sales tax calculations on transactions occurring at their physical locations. “So now our transactions come directly from CDK and BigCommerce,” adds Stefanie.