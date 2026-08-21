Despite Bartlett Bearing’s impressive growth, it remains to this day a family company. “One of our vice presidents has been here for more than 40 years,” says Sarah Musser, the company’s operations manager and Gayle’s daughter. “It’s the company’s growth and the rapidly changing tax landscape that demanded a more modern tax approach,” Sarah explains.

Document management was a big challenge for Sarah and her team. “The vast majority of our customers are tax exempt,” says Sarah. “Storing certificates and keeping them updated and organised was a mountain of work. Also, the complexity of sales tax in general … I think it’s impossible for any person to keep up with rates that are changing constantly.”