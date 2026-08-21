Bartlett Bearing’s business systems partner, The Mesa Group, presented a few options for relieving their sales tax headaches. One of the key criteria was the ability to integrate with Iptor DC1, Bartlett Bearing’s ERP system, which narrowed the list further.
With six locations, the company was also concerned about business continuity and disaster recovery. “If our Philly location went up in flames,” Sarah worries, “could we stand back up in 24 or 48 hours?”
In the end, Bartlett Bearing wanted a solution that wasn’t tied to a single, physical location, and Avalara’s cloud-based tax compliance suite emerged as an obvious choice.