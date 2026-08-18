When Berkshire sold primarily to tax-exempt retailers, its sales tax obligations could be managed manually with a homegrown matrix. But when the company got serious about consumer e-commerce, it quickly found that its matrix was a risky and inefficient way to manage sales tax.

“I was the one who made things difficult, so that we could bring in inventory and sell one blanket at a time to a single person,” laughs Emily Pfeiffer, Vice President of Marketing and Digital, who was brought in specifically to build the company’s online retail business. “I was not the finance team’s favourite person.”

Emily knew that the “flexibility” built into the existing system actually amounted to a lot of manual work, especially as changing tax rates, rules, and filing deadlines differed across so many jurisdictions.