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Customer Story

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. gets comfy with sales tax automation

Results

Improved processes

Increased compliance

Enabled growth

Company Overview

Established in 1993, Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. is the biggest company in its category, supplying more than 130 million premium-quality blankets, throws, and other soft home goods to top retailers around the world.

Tax challenges

When Berkshire sold primarily to tax-exempt retailers, its sales tax obligations could be managed manually with a homegrown matrix. But when the company got serious about consumer e-commerce, it quickly found that its matrix was a risky and inefficient way to manage sales tax.

 

“I was the one who made things difficult, so that we could bring in inventory and sell one blanket at a time to a single person,” laughs Emily Pfeiffer, Vice President of Marketing and Digital, who was brought in specifically to build the company’s online retail business. “I was not the finance team’s favourite person.”

 

Emily knew that the “flexibility” built into the existing system actually amounted to a lot of manual work, especially as changing tax rates, rules, and filing deadlines differed across so many jurisdictions.

“In no time we were adding new warehouses, doing more business through Amazon.com, and adding remote employees in new states — all of which further complicated our tax obligations.”

  • — Emily Pfeiffer
  • Vice President of Marketing and Digital

 

“It gets complicated quickly, especially for a core business that’s all about wholesale,” she explains. “In no time we were adding new warehouses, doing more business through Amazon.com, and adding remote employees in new states — all of which further complicated our tax obligations.”

 

When the company switched to a new e-commerce platform, Emily knew the old sales tax matrix had reached the end of its useful life. “We had to find a new system to manage the tax,” she says.

Why Avalara?

It didn’t take Emily long to land on Avalara’s suite of products as the right solution; she’d used it in a previous role at a different company. “AvaTax, in particular, is the Rolls-Royce of its category, and has been for years,” she says. “It’s what you should be using if you just want tax handled.”

 

And Berkshire’s complexity didn’t end with tax determination and calculation. A critical compliance challenge for its wholesale business relates to the collection, storage, management, and renewal of its exemption certificates. Berkshire also added Avalara CertCapture to AvaTax to automate these business processes.

“Having Avalara means I don’t have to hire someone just to monitor and adjust our tax settings. None of us wants to be in that business, and we love being able to trust it to Avalara.”

  • — Emily Pfieffer, Vice President,
  • Marketing and Digital

 

Integrations

Avalara products integrate well with the company’s e-commerce and order management systems.

 

“It’s absolutely seamless. In fact, we recently changed our e-commerce platform system to Shopify Plus. A key factor in that decision was that it features built-in integration with Avalara’s software,” Emily explains. ”We just set it up once and forget about it. And Avalara was more of a partner than we expected during the transition, offering us the support we needed.”

Results

Emily speaks energetically about mitigating risk, lowering her team's stress levels, and the peace of mind Avalara has given them. But an even greater impact is what Avalara has made possible for the company’s future.

 

“We have some very audacious growth plans,” she says. “The kind of volume we’re planning will rely 100% on Avalara’s ability to help us scale. I can honestly say that having Avalara will enable that kind of growth, because we know we’re covered.”

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