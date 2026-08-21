The company’s website was launched in February 2014. At the time, they were headquartered in New Jersey with a warehouse in California. “Filing in just two states was a very painful process, especially for California, which is probably the most complicated state,” Robin Hecht, the company controller, remembers.

The process involved generating reports from the credit card platform then manually moving that data into filing forms for each state. “I dreaded every time I had to do one of those returns,” says Robin.

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. opened the door for additional tax liability for Boll & Branch. The first sales tax notice the company received as a result of the Wayfair decision came from the state of Washington. “That was the beginning of the avalanche,” says Robin.

After consulting with her external accounting firm, Robin engaged them to begin a nexus study while sales tax notices started flooding in from other states. Robin had been registering online with each state as the first trickle of notices arrived and soon found her small department swamped.