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Customer Story

Boll & Branch does what’s right with Avalara

Results

Improved processes

Increased compliance

Company Overview

Boll & Branch was founded in 2014 with a simple mission: to produce sheets that feel good, inside and out. The business vision has evolved since then, adding clothing and accessories to their range, but the spirit in which the company was founded remains. 

 

The entire operation, from sourcing organic materials and dyes to delivering heirloom-quality design, is geared toward quality, sustainability, authenticity, and fair-trade practices. Boll & Branch operates with the mantra: We don’t do what’s easy. We do what's right.

Tax challenges

The company’s website was launched in February 2014. At the time, they were headquartered in New Jersey with a warehouse in California. “Filing in just two states was a very painful process, especially for California, which is probably the most complicated state,” Robin Hecht, the company controller, remembers.

 

The process involved generating reports from the credit card platform then manually moving that data into filing forms for each state. “I dreaded every time I had to do one of those returns,” says Robin.

 

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. opened the door for additional tax liability for Boll & Branch. The first sales tax notice the company received as a result of the Wayfair decision came from the state of Washington. “That was the beginning of the avalanche,” says Robin.  

 

After consulting with her external accounting firm, Robin engaged them to begin a nexus study while sales tax notices started flooding in from other states. Robin had been registering online with each state as the first trickle of notices arrived and soon found her small department swamped.

Why Avalara

In 2016, Boll & Branch shifted its credit card platform to Shopify. The platform came with Avalara to handle sales tax calculations as an embedded function, presenting customers with a single interface and a single bill. Robin chose the add-on option to have Avalara lodge the company’s returns.

 

After learning Avalara can handle state registrations, Robin opted to use that service as well.

“I don’t lose sleep worrying about late or incorrectly lodged taxes and penalties, and Avalara keeps us up to date as requirements change.”

  • — Robin Hecht
  • Controller

 

Results

Automating sales tax compliance has given Robin peace of mind. “I don’t lose sleep worrying about late or incorrectly lodged taxes and penalties,” she says. “And Avalara keeps us up to date as requirements change.” 

 

Robin also appreciates the time and labour savings. “I can’t imagine how many hours it would take a person to sort out all of the applicable taxes for so many cities, counties, and states.”

 

“We asked our accounting firm to register us in the state of California. When we checked, the majority of the registrations were already done by Avalara business licensing and Avalara charged half the price of what our accounting firm charged.”

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