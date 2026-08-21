Bottomline Technologies

“Using Avalara was definitely the best decision for our team,” Courtney reports. “Avalara has made my job so much easier and faster, saving me hours every day. If there’s been a change in the sales tax rate or the law, we don’t have to worry about it — Avalara handles that for us automatically. The sales team can now generate invoices with rates delivered in real time.”
Courtney cites another big benefit of using Avalara: the robust reporting capability. “They provide so much detail and make reconciling that much easier,” she says. “I use Avalara every day — it’s my main tool for pretty much everything I do.”
“I would say for someone who’s considering Avalara, just do it,” Courtney concludes. “Get ahead of your sales tax now and use Avalara to its fullest potential. It takes compliance off your shoulders. Now we’re able to focus more on the bigger picture, the things that really need to be looked at.”