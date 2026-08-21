Scouting America used two different tax compliance systems: one tied to a point-of-sale system for external sales, and the other tied to a point-of-sale system for internal sales.

The compliance system tied to external sales was particularly problematic. “I was really unhappy with how it worked,” says Marnie Harris, who has led the organisation’s tax team for nearly 40 years. I spent heaps of time every month reconciling issues.”

“I’d have to pull out boxes, download reports, and collect data from disparate systems,” she says.

“In 2011, I started looking for a better system. When I found Avalara, I fell in love with the product.”