BRANY needed Avalara AvaTax to integrate with its e-commerce system, as well as QuickBooks Desktop, which the company uses to invoice for online education services. “The QuickBooks integration was very, very easy,” says Joanne. “We got it done in two meetings, and the only reason we needed two was because we had to get through the firewalls of a third-party provider that hosts all our IT functions.”

Integrating with BRANY’s e-commerce system took a little longer. According to Joanne, “We had to look at all of our services and carefully map them to each state’s taxability requirements. For example, West Virginia considers online education taxable unless it has a continuing education (CE) designation. We have courses that have CE accreditation, and courses that don’t. Making sure those kinds of customisations were done the right way was important upfront work we had to do, and the Avalara team was very helpful in providing guidance along the way. After that, the technical integration was very simple.”