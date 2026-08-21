CivilGEO relied on its accounting firm, RSM, to manage sales tax in its home state of Wisconsin. As CivilGEO’s growth began to accelerate in recent years, economic nexus thresholds in other states became a concern.

“We’d already crossed the threshold in a couple of states,” says Chris Maeder, the company’s engineering director, “so I reached out to RSM and asked, ‘When do we need to start worrying about sales tax in other states?’ And they said, ‘Well, you should start worrying about it straight away.’”