CivilGEO now automates sales tax calculations, returns lodgment, and exemption certificate management with Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, respectively.
“With Avalara and its integration with QuickBooks, we’re saving about three-and-a-half hours per state per month,” says Chris, “and we’re currently lodging in four states. It used to take about four hours to prepare a monthly state lodgment, but now we spend about 30 minutes running a report and validating Avalara’s calculations.”
Saving fourteen hours per month allows the CivilGEO accounting team to focus on tasks that require human judgment. But the primary benefit of sales tax automation, according to Chris, is peace of mind, particularly as the firm continues to grow and establish nexus in new states.
“We’re more confident in our compliance,” Chris explains, “and we spend so little time and energy worrying about it. That’s a big thing, I think. A big advantage.”