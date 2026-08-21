Olivier appreciates being able to focus his energy on delighting clients and growing his business. “The automation allows me to run a company that’s very lean,” he explains. “We focus on sales and implementation, which generate revenue.”
Confidence and peace of mind are among the chief benefits Olivier cites about using Avalara. “I know what’s behind the curtain, and I know it’s being handled correctly,” he says. “Throughout the implementations, I would've expected to run into some difficulties. But if anything, they’ve made things easier. For example, Avalara lets us know when we’re approaching a nexus threshold. The system is more proactive than one would think.”
The sales and service proposals at Colortone reflect the company’s philosophy of making every interaction as easy as possible for the client. With AvaTax in place, Olivier says they show the full cost, including sales tax. He adds, “No surprises, full transparency, easy for customers to approve. It becomes a non-discussion.”