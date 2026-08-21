Comcast's property assets sprawl across jurisdictional boundaries, making property tax compliance a complex puzzle. “We’ve got cables and all sorts of other electronic infrastructure that doesn’t really recognise jurisdictional boundaries,” says Allyssa DeCenzo, a property tax manager at Comcast. “We were doing all allocations manually, and then printing and mailing the returns for each jurisdiction.”

Property tax returns were due every fortnight for the first six months of each year. The manual effort to process and file thousands of them was a severe drain on the team.

Adding to the concern, the entire process was largely undocumented — it lived in the brain of a single compliance manager — creating another layer of risk. “We needed a consistent, centralised process that was accessible for everyone on the team,” says Allyssa.