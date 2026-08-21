Cram-A-Lot was required to lodge in 45 states, creating a burdensome monthly sales tax workload for the finance team. CFO Jim Stuckey estimates that one member of his department typically spent three weeks each month preparing and lodging up to 70 sales tax returns while other responsibilities were left unattended.

To complicate matters even further, Cram-A-Lot’s former tax automation vendor sent quarterly rate updates on a CD. IT personnel had to update the company’s internal database with the “new” rates. According to Jim, “you might find out six months down the track that you were charging the wrong rate.” This put the business at risk. In one case, a state auditor charged back taxes of $20,000, not including interest and penalties.

The burden of calculating taxes also slowed down the sales team. A salesperson trying to provide a quote might call in to check taxability on 30 different line items, each of which had to be individually researched, slowing revenue and potentially risking the sale.

In addition to returns, rate updates, and sales woes, Cram-A-Lot used the “shoebox method” to collect and store customers’ exemption certificates. Keeping certificates updated and accessible in the event of an audit proved impossible.