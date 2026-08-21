William lists several benefits of automating his sales tax calculations. “You’ve got time saved for one thing,” he says, “because it would probably require one, possibly two, full-time admin jobs to calculate and report everything manually. Every single one of those jurisdictions would have to be calculated in a spreadsheet, reported, and paid.”
“For a company our size, we have a lot less staff than most people would think,” William explains. “About half the company works in production, engraving or printing the products that we sell. We have a very small administrative staff. We try to get on top of technology and stay there so that we don’t have people who just sit there and push buttons.”
“On top of that,” William continues, “with Avalara we have the clarity that when a law changes or a tax rate changes, we don’t have to worry about it. We know everything we’re working with is regularly updated and we feel secure.”