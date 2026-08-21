“We grew relatively fast,” says Diamondback founder and Chief Executive Officer William Lovelace. “We went from a garage in New Mexico to roughly a $15 million-a-year company.”

That rapid growth brought a new level of scrutiny to the business’s sales tax compliance. Diamondback was an e-commerce company operating in multiple states but only collecting tax in one. “We hit the point that everybody was looking at us,” William recalls. “We’re primarily wholesale, but the nexus laws generally don’t care. We were breaking nexus thresholds in dozens of states. It quickly became a nightmare.”

“We wanted to get ahead of the game,” William continues. “We preemptively took action to avoid a bad audit.”