Drop scoured the internet for tax compliance providers and asked partners for recommendations. After evaluating several companies, Drop found Avalara met its criteria and provided features others didn’t.
“We needed to find a tax compliance provider that can integrate with our internal software and major e-commerce platforms in the market. We don’t use only Magento, or Salesforce, or Shopify to sell. We use all of them. Avalara was the right choice,” says Daniel De Luna, project manager at Drop.
Drop calculates tax on nearly 10,000 transactions a year using Avalara AvaTax and files 157 returns using Avalara Returns. One of the top benefits of using Avalara Returns is the company’s ability to make a single payment each lodging period to remit tax in the 22 US states where it sells and another for Canada.