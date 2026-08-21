Drop started operating in the e-commerce space years before many of its competitors. For a long time, the company calculated sales and use tax, VAT, and GST manually. Not only was calculating tax manually a headache, it wasn’t always accurate.

Around 2022, Drop was notified that it had exceeded a tax threshold in Canada and needed to register to collect tax in that province, says Drop project manager Stefano De Angelis.

In that moment, the company began looking for a software partner to help it automate tax compliance.