Duo Security

When Duo more than doubled revenue for four consecutive years and quadrupled its user base, such a steep growth curve had tax implications. Their team had to research tax rules, rates, and lodgment requirements whenever they registered in a new state. In addition, each new state increased the time and effort required for the tax team to handle monthly sales tax lodgment. Tax compliance created a growing burden on Duo’s staff, preventing them from focusing on more strategic projects.

In addition, the company began upgrading its internal systems from small-business software to enterprise-grade solutions, and the need for flexibility to integrate with new solutions became more critical.