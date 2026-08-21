“Avalara is great to work with, and they have been since the beginning,” Taylor says. “Reporting, lodging, and remitting at every jurisdictional level — and for every property — is a smooth, reliable process. And we can add new properties in minutes, applying the correct rates and licensing requirements.”
Since implementing MyLodgeTax, Duvet has saved an estimated eight hours per month (and heaps of paper) in the remitting process, all while ensuring property owners are complying with applicable tax laws. As a result, the company’s relationships with state, county, and local tax authorities have strengthened.
Compliance also provided Duvet with an unexpected competitive advantage. “Some of our competitors got into strife because they weren’t doing it correctly,” says Taylor, “so some of their properties came to us because they knew they could trust us. And because the city knows we're committed to being great corporate citizens, they often recommend Duvet to prospective visitors.”
Perhaps the greatest benefit, in Taylor’s view, is the impact his decision has had on Duvet’s reputation, and on his own. “It’s really important to us when we engage with the business owners and civic leaders of Charleston that we have a reputation for integrity,” he says proudly. “They know we’re a company that really does care.”