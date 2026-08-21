Accommodation taxes are applied at the state, county, and city level, using a manual, paper-based process. Many property owners were collecting the taxes but not remitting them reliably. “It’s a very tedious, manual process … one that our property owners didn’t always find easy to comply with,” says Duvet CEO and Founder Taylor Gates.

Duvet takes responsibility for calculating, collecting, and remitting all applicable lodging taxes to local and state governments. “We wanted to prove that short-term rentals are great for the local economy,” says Taylor. “There’s a lot of data showing that the money from short-term rentals stays here, while the money from the big hotels leaves the city. And we wanted to make sure that the tax revenues were going to the right places.”