Once Avalara is integrated with a client’s ERP or sales and accounting systems, the compliance process can be significantly automated.
Avalara handles remittance to taxing authorities in jurisdictions where clients have an obligation. Financial managers always have access to live, detailed reporting to help ensure compliance.
Offering the right tax automation solutions helps drive client interest and growth in the firm’s technology advisory, SALT, and outsourced accounting services. Digital transformation also helps the firm by providing greater assurance that clients are compliant and data is more accurate.
These factors help clients to be more financially sound and better plan for growth, further strengthening the firm-client relationship. “Client experience is incredibly important to Eide Bailly,” says Dino Farfante, principal, chief growth executive, technology consulting. “We want to continue to grow with our clients and this gives us confidence that we’re adding value to them throughout their lifecycle.”