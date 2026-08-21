“Our main requirement was for the solution to be cloud-based,” says Luciano Spotti, the company’s IT manager. “I didn’t want anything we had to install on-site, because we are focused on reducing the internal effort required to maintain IT solutions.”
“We’re not selling a million different SKUs, so we didn’t want something super complex,” adds Julie. “We really just needed something to automate the process, make it more objective, and be easy to use.”
Based on those requirements, and the need to integrate the solution with SAP, the team chose Avalara, who brought in DuCharme, McMillen & Associates (DMA), a partner with expertise in SAP integration.