The small administrative team in Skokie was stretched thin managing exemption certificates, returns, the ever-changing database of sales tax rates, and changes resulting from customer mergers and acquisitions.



“It was getting difficult for us to keep up with the changes in sales tax,” says Julie Meredith, director of accounting and administration at Elettric80. “It was a fairly manual process, and we were hoping to take some of that extra work from our administrative team — setting up new customers’ tax rates, managing the database of tax rates, managing exemption certificates, staying current on tax rules in the U.S. and in Canada. A few times we found out about a change in tax rates from a customer, or because our numbers were off when we lodged a return. As you grow, mistakes like that become more expensive.”