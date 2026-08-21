Since implementing AvaTax and Avalara Returns, Becky and her team have saved time every month. “With Avalara, I can reconcile everything for 39 states in about 4 hours,” she says. “It used to take me 3 to 5 days, and that was for far fewer states.” Additionally, each department in the company can now do its own billing at the point of sale, rather than Becky’s team handling it for everyone. “You just can’t beat that,” she says.
After the implementation, ECA was audited again, this time by the state of Florida. “It was super easy,” Becky says. “The auditor was here for a day, maybe two. We were in compliance, the reports that proved it were easy to run.”
But the benefit that Becky emphasises the most is her feeling that Avalara has her back. “One time I accidentally approved a return, and it wasn’t right,” she recalls. “I called Avalara in a panic, and somebody got right back to me and told me not to worry about it. By the time I got home and logged on, they had opened the return back up and I was able to correct it.”
That kind of support has made Becky a regular attendee of Avalara’s events, like CRUSH. “I can’t recommend CRUSH highly enough,” she says. “You should definitely send at least one person from your department. I learn something really valuable every time and look forward to continuing to build my relationship with Avalara.”