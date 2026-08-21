Facing mounting challenges in 2018, Fender sought comprehensive functionality without compromises. The company needed a modern, user-friendly system capable of handling both US sales tax and international VAT and GST determination.

“We needed a full-feature system where we didn’t have to make concessions on what we were trying to accomplish,” Ryan recalls. “Avalara’s system definitely looked good. It looked like it was a more modern system to deal with, very user-friendly.”

Key decision factors included automated functionality and cost-effectiveness. The business case was strengthened since Fender was already paying for tax services. “We weren’t moving from zero cost to a system, we were moving from some cost to a different cost,” Ryan notes.

Fender integrated Avalara with its SAP ERP and e-commerce platforms, fine-tuning SAP’s existing tax-jurisdiction framework to support more complex requirements — a process made smooth through close collaboration with Avalara’s responsive support team.