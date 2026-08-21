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Customer Story

Fender rocks global tax compliance

Results

Increased compliance

Enabled growth

Integrated systems

Company Overview

Since the 1950s, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has created the iconic guitars that define modern music. From garage bands to global superstars, musicians worldwide rely on Fender’s legendary Telecasters and Stratocasters. Today, Fender operates as both a traditional manufacturer selling through dealers (around 90% of its business) and an innovative direct-to-consumer brand through e-commerce and digital services.

Tax challenges

For decades, Fender’s tax setup was straightforward — sales flowed through distributors and dealers, with 98–99% as tax-exempt B2B transactions. That changed when Fender expanded direct-to-consumer sales and launched Fender Play, its global guitar-learning platform. The e-commerce shift brought immediate complexity. Previously, Fender collected basic state rates and accepted some compliance exposure. “We realised this dramatically increases potential exposure — and customer issues,” says Ryan Jones, Tax Director at Fender.

 

Global VAT complexity

 

Fender Play’s international growth multiplied the challenge. The software-as-a-service model required VAT and GST compliance across Europe, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. Managing constantly changing rates and rules risked overwhelming Fender’s three-person tax team. Unlike US sales tax, VAT and GST systems vary widely by country, with unique digital-service rules, thresholds, and lodging requirements.

Why Avalara

Facing mounting challenges in 2018, Fender sought comprehensive functionality without compromises. The company needed a modern, user-friendly system capable of handling both US sales tax and international VAT and GST determination.

 

“We needed a full-feature system where we didn’t have to make concessions on what we were trying to accomplish,” Ryan recalls. “Avalara’s system definitely looked good. It looked like it was a more modern system to deal with, very user-friendly.”

 

Key decision factors included automated functionality and cost-effectiveness. The business case was strengthened since Fender was already paying for tax services. “We weren’t moving from zero cost to a system, we were moving from some cost to a different cost,” Ryan notes.

 

Fender integrated Avalara with its SAP ERP and e-commerce platforms, fine-tuning SAP’s existing tax-jurisdiction framework to support more complex requirements — a process made smooth through close collaboration with Avalara’s responsive support team.

“With so many jurisdictions, the complexity makes it clear you need a system. Avalara gives us a set-it-and-forget-it approach.”

  • — Ryan Jones
  • Tax Director

 

Results

Global VAT automation excellence

 

Avalara automates VAT and GST compliance for Fender Play’s international operations, managing complex rules for digital services and software subscriptions across multiple countries. The system automatically applies correct GST/VAT treatments and updates when rates change, eliminating manual monitoring and maintenance.

 

Reliable “set-it-and-forget-it” operation

 

Automation replaced constant oversight with confidence. “I can’t imagine going back to a pre-Avalara time,” says Ryan. The reliability allows the tax team to focus on strategic work, only reviewing sales tax monthly to confirm accuracy.

 

Scalable team efficiency and future-ready compliance

 

Avalara’s automation prevented the need for additional tax staff as Fender expanded globally. “We didn’t want to need more tax employees to handle increased work,” Ryan notes. The system works correctly “99% of the time” and adapts easily to new requirements — like California’s e-waste fee — once set up, tested, and trusted to run seamlessly.

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