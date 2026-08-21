Global VAT automation excellence
Avalara automates VAT and GST compliance for Fender Play’s international operations, managing complex rules for digital services and software subscriptions across multiple countries. The system automatically applies correct GST/VAT treatments and updates when rates change, eliminating manual monitoring and maintenance.
Reliable “set-it-and-forget-it” operation
Automation replaced constant oversight with confidence. “I can’t imagine going back to a pre-Avalara time,” says Ryan. The reliability allows the tax team to focus on strategic work, only reviewing sales tax monthly to confirm accuracy.
Scalable team efficiency and future-ready compliance
Avalara’s automation prevented the need for additional tax staff as Fender expanded globally. “We didn’t want to need more tax employees to handle increased work,” Ryan notes. The system works correctly “99% of the time” and adapts easily to new requirements — like California’s e-waste fee — once set up, tested, and trusted to run seamlessly.