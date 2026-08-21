Get started
Prizm dark blue background

Customer insight

Glamira Group seeks VAT compliance brilliance with Avalara

Now Avalara is on board, the jewellery giant can spend more time focusing on innovation and growth, and less time worrying about VAT compliance.

Company Overview

Glamira Group is a leading online jeweller selling fine, customised jewellery to consumers in approximately 65 countries. The company opened its first store in Germany in 1999, and today has eight offices in Europe, the US and Australia. In 2013 Glamira started to design and produce its own products, and develop an e-commerce infrastructure. This transformed the business and allowed it to expand into new overseas markets.

With increased business complexity and international sales, new VAT challenges emerged

As sales grew in new territories, Glamira found that it needed to register for GST and lodge returns in multiple countries. International VAT registration can be a time-consuming process, as procedures vary from country to country and language barriers can hinder progress. The small tax team found that they were having to spend an increasing amount of time trying to keep up with VAT compliance requirements.

 

In 2020, the company sought advice from an acknowledged leader in the field – Avalara – and opted to outsource all of its VAT registration and VAT returns lodging to Avalara VAT Returns.

 

Now, the business simply uploads its transaction data each month to the secure online portal, and Avalara’s compliance team produces and lodges VAT returns where Glamira has obligations – currently in 13 countries. The secure portal allows Glamira to easily keep tabs on its lodgment activity.

 

Mag. Mitat Gürkan, International Accounting Manager at Glamira said, “Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be lodged on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices, to ensure we are compliant.”

 

Avalara VAT Returns uses Avalara’s sophisticated VAT compliance software. This means that all the transactions are put through over 100 VAT compliance checks and ensures that the team at Glamira can be confident that the treatment and calculations of VAT are accurate in every country. The multilingual compliance team can translate notices from local tax offices and provide support during audits if required.

 

“Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be lodged on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices, to ensure we are compliant.”

  • — Mag. Mitat Gürkan, International Accounting Manager
  • Glamira

 

Reduce the risk (and cost) of getting things wrong

As every business knows, when it comes to tax, it pays to get things right. Working with Avalara means that the tax team at Glamira are not only saving time, they’re also saving money by reducing risks to the business.

 

Gürkan says, “With a relatively small team, it was increasingly difficult to keep on top of all the international registration and lodging requirements. Now that we've got the expert support from Avalara, we can focus on other important things, safe in the knowledge that we're not at risk of international VAT fines or penalties. If we need to register in a new territory, Avalara will sort it out for us.”

 

He continues, “Avalara’s strength is in its extensive team with local tax knowledge.”

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Book a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo
About us
Products & Services
Resources
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. IST
Global Sites