By offering the tool for free, GlobalPost enhanced customer satisfaction and empowered smaller merchants to expand globally without fear of unexpected costs or package rejections. Shea’s strategic decision not only improved operational efficiency but also positioned GlobalPost as a trusted partner in international deliveries, driving growth and success for both the company and its customers.
“The Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international deliveries. It’s an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications,” says Shea.
Now when GlobalPost support staff receive calls from customers concerned about returned parcels, the team walks them through how to use Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification to prevent similar problems in the future. “Customer complaint calls went from being a negative experience to an educational experience,” says Shea.
GlobalPost also references the tool in marketing materials. “We tell people about it whenever we can. We know by clicks it gets attention,” says Shea.
“For businesses that offer similar services like we do and larger merchants that are doing more and more volume, I would highly recommend that they have this tool themselves. It’s not that complicated to do and the tool reduces a lot of the friction in international deliveries,” he adds.