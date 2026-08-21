Vice President of GlobalPost, Shea Felix, has built up the company since its start in 2016. He says many retailers who use GlobalPost to deliver their products internationally for the first time don’t understand the complexities of cross-border compliance.

“Our sweet spot is very small, entry-level international senders. An incredible amount of customers post once internationally and never again. That speaks to the friction point of international deliveries. People know they can make money. They know they can grow their business. But if the overhead cost or complexity of doing it is too much, then they go back to domestic postage,” says Shea.

Customs duty and tariffs often cause confusion for both sellers and buyers. When a seller sends Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), the buyer prepays duty rates and taxes upfront and can make an informed decision about their purchase.

When sending DDP, it’s important for sellers to identify the contents of each consignment with country-specific Harmonised System (HS) codes. Without a simple and effective way to provide the correct tariff codes, merchants may lose money because packages are rejected at customs. However, if a seller doesn’t send DDP, the buyer may be surprised that additional costs are required to accept the package and reject it when it arrives.

“If the taxes aren’t known, there’s a high rate of rejection. Then the package has to come back at a cost. We wanted a way merchants could educate themselves on how to navigate delivering internationally,” says Shea.